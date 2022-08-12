Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 96,170 K

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $2.35, up 21.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.27 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has traded in a range of $1.70-$5.93.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -262.40%. With a float of $88.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.76 million.

In an organization with 995 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.25, operating margin of +5.61, and the pretax margin is -1.15.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Accuray Incorporated is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 4,131. In this transaction SVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 1,559 shares at a rate of $2.65, taking the stock ownership to the 225,094 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Senior VP Global Operations sold 11,653 for $3.43, making the entire transaction worth $39,976. This insider now owns 300,228 shares in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.59 while generating a return on equity of -9.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -262.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 47.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.44. However, in the short run, Accuray Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.86. Second resistance stands at $3.07. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.84.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 236.02 million has total of 92,802K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 396,290 K in contrast with the sum of -6,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 96,170 K and last quarter income was -1,050 K.