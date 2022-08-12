Search
Steve Mayer
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.12 million

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock priced at $0.37, down -6.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.3431 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. ADMP’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $1.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.10%. With a float of $148.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.62 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -211.14, operating margin of -1451.97, and the pretax margin is -1566.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 4,949. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 8,199 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 201,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s SVP and Chief Business Officer sold 11,859 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,117. This insider now owns 233,906 shares in total.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1566.56 while generating a return on equity of -235.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, ADMP], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) raw stochastic average was set at 9.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4366, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5848. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3642. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3806. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3911. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3373, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3268. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3104.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.11 million, the company has a total of 149,983K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,210 K while annual income is -45,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,150 K while its latest quarter income was -10,350 K.

