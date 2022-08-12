Search
admin
admin

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) with a beta value of 0.63 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Top Picks

On August 11, 2022, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) opened at $1.40, lower -1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.48 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. Price fluctuations for AEY have ranged from $1.05 to $2.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 10.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.20% at the time writing. With a float of $9.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 169 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.97, operating margin of -14.99, and the pretax margin is -10.55.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is 27.74%, while institutional ownership is 3.50%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -10.46 while generating a return on equity of -51.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 39319.0, its volume of 0.38 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s (AEY) raw stochastic average was set at 81.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3272, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4565. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4633 in the near term. At $1.5167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2833.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Key Stats

There are currently 13,220K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,160 K according to its annual income of -6,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,760 K and its income totaled -1,390 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) average volume reaches $8.55M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.10, plunging -0.57% from the previous...
Read more

Investors must take note of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s (HLT) performance last week, which was 2.78%.

Sana Meer -
August 11, 2022, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) trading session started at the price of $135.81, that was 0.77% jump from the session...
Read more

Now that Deere & Company’s volume has hit 1.72 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) stock priced at $360.50, up 2.71% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW