ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) with a beta value of 0.63 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On August 11, 2022, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) opened at $1.40, lower -1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.48 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. Price fluctuations for AEY have ranged from $1.05 to $2.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 10.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.20% at the time writing. With a float of $9.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 169 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.97, operating margin of -14.99, and the pretax margin is -10.55.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is 27.74%, while institutional ownership is 3.50%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -10.46 while generating a return on equity of -51.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 39319.0, its volume of 0.38 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s (AEY) raw stochastic average was set at 81.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3272, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4565. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4633 in the near term. At $1.5167, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2833.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Key Stats

There are currently 13,220K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,160 K according to its annual income of -6,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,760 K and its income totaled -1,390 K.