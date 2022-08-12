Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is expecting 2.73% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $3.15, down -9.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.385 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. Over the past 52 weeks, AFMD has traded in a range of $2.23-$7.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 44.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.90%. With a float of $101.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 187 employees.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.80%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -142.50 while generating a return on equity of -56.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Looking closely at Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 27.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.32. However, in the short run, Affimed N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.30. Second resistance stands at $3.58. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.33.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 435.28 million has total of 123,420K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,760 K in contrast with the sum of -68,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,980 K and last quarter income was -18,700 K.