Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is expecting 2.73% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $3.15, down -9.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.385 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. Over the past 52 weeks, AFMD has traded in a range of $2.23-$7.35.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 44.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.90%. With a float of $101.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 187 employees.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.80%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -142.50 while generating a return on equity of -56.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Looking closely at Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 27.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.32. However, in the short run, Affimed N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.30. Second resistance stands at $3.58. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.33.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 435.28 million has total of 123,420K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,760 K in contrast with the sum of -68,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,980 K and last quarter income was -18,700 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as Morgan Stanley (MS) market cap hits 154.03 billion

Shaun Noe -
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $89.98, soaring 1.47% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.06% last month.

Sana Meer -
August 11, 2022, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) trading session started at the price of $8.36, that was 0.73% jump from the session before....
Read more

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) last year’s performance of -29.64% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
On August 11, 2022, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) opened at $64.92, higher 2.12% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW