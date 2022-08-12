Albemarle Corporation (ALB) volume exceeds 1.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

August 11, 2022, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) trading session started at the price of $263.09, that was 2.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $272.45 and dropped to $263.09 before settling in for the closing price of $259.30. A 52-week range for ALB has been $169.93 – $291.48.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 4.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -69.80%. With a float of $116.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +16.01, and the pretax margin is +4.02.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Albemarle Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 199,074. In this transaction President, Bromine Specialties of this company bought 1,060 shares at a rate of $187.81, taking the stock ownership to the 7,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 5,241 for $190.80, making the entire transaction worth $999,983. This insider now owns 15,872 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.63) by $0.75. This company achieved a net margin of +3.72 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 71.91% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 6.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.10.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 90.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $225.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $226.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $271.07 in the near term. At $276.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $280.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $261.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $257.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $252.35.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

There are 117,129K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.71 billion. As of now, sales total 3,328 M while income totals 123,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,480 M while its last quarter net income were 406,770 K.