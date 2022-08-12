Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) average volume reaches $738.32K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $7.97, up 12.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.975 and dropped to $7.97 before settling in for the closing price of $7.91. Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has traded in a range of $5.73-$15.31.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 15.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.30%. With a float of $66.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 561 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.86, operating margin of -44.76, and the pretax margin is -59.27.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 12.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 16,080. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $8.04, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,000 for $8.10, making the entire transaction worth $16,200. This insider now owns 50,200 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -59.34 while generating a return on equity of -110.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.7 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.27 in the near term. At $9.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.26.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 909.98 million has total of 104,656K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 243,210 K in contrast with the sum of -144,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 84,150 K and last quarter income was -37,320 K.