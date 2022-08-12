Search
Sana Meer
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) posted a 1.09% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $26.00, down -1.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.075 and dropped to $25.59 before settling in for the closing price of $26.51. Over the past 52 weeks, AMLX has traded in a range of $6.51-$33.41.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -108.00%. With a float of $40.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 205 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.75, operating margin of -29013.33, and the pretax margin is -30852.98.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 1,254,642. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 60,609 shares at a rate of $20.70, taking the stock ownership to the 5,895,280 shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.93 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.69) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -30852.98 while generating a return on equity of -188.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5235.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX)

Looking closely at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMLX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.19. Second resistance stands at $30.37. The third major resistance level sits at $31.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.22.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.57 billion has total of 58,533K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 290 K in contrast with the sum of -87,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -47,848 K.

