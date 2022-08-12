AOSL (Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited) climbed 7.93 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $42.07, soaring 7.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.89 and dropped to $40.73 before settling in for the closing price of $37.81. Within the past 52 weeks, AOSL’s price has moved between $24.32 and $69.99.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 902.50%. With a float of $21.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.83 million.

The firm has a total of 3939 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.14, operating margin of +9.75, and the pretax margin is +9.17.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is 18.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 71,385. In this transaction EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development of this company sold 1,989 shares at a rate of $35.89, taking the stock ownership to the 61,419 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development sold 1,492 for $34.38, making the entire transaction worth $51,295. This insider now owns 63,408 shares in total.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.18) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +8.85 while generating a return on equity of 17.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 902.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 78.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, AOSL], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s (AOSL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.64. The third major resistance level sits at $49.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.90.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.12 billion based on 27,069K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 656,900 K and income totals 58,120 K. The company made 203,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.