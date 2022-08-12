Search
Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is 18.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $99.21, up 10.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.20 and dropped to $95.15 before settling in for the closing price of $95.14. Over the past 52 weeks, ASND has traded in a range of $61.58-$178.71.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 11.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.40%. With a float of $43.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 639 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -110.00, operating margin of -5808.59, and the pretax margin is -5091.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$2.04) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -4931.56 while generating a return on equity of -44.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.14% during the next five years compared to -22.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 367.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.24, a number that is poised to hit -2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.78.

During the past 100 days, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) raw stochastic average was set at 66.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $109.62 in the near term. At $114.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $121.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.34. The third support level lies at $85.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.22 billion has total of 56,963K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,200 K in contrast with the sum of -453,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,660 K and last quarter income was -140,830 K.

134699

