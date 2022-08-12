Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is 7.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $1.49, up 22.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.91 and dropped to $1.46 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has traded in a range of $1.19-$13.58.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.00%. With a float of $172.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 324 workers is very important to gauge.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Astra Space Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 134,260. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.34, taking the stock ownership to the 182,781 shares.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 142.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

The latest stats from [Astra Space Inc., ASTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.59 million was superior to 5.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5940, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6128. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2500. The third support level lies at $1.0400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 555.47 million has total of 264,153K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -257,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,680 K and last quarter income was -82,300 K.