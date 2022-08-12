BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) 20 Days SMA touches 43.83%: The odds favor the bear

On August 11, 2022, BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) opened at $17.12, lower -0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.13 and dropped to $17.10 before settling in for the closing price of $17.14. Price fluctuations for BBQ have ranged from $9.95 to $17.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 348.70% at the time writing. With a float of $10.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.55 million.

The firm has a total of 397 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.83, operating margin of +4.16, and the pretax margin is +12.12.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BBQ Holdings Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 46,170. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $15.39, taking the stock ownership to the 8,429 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,062 for $15.37, making the entire transaction worth $77,803. This insider now owns 499,073 shares in total.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 51.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 348.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 43.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BBQ Holdings Inc., BBQ], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was better than the volume posted last year of 54973.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 99.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, BBQ Holdings Inc.’s (BBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 99.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.15. The third major resistance level sits at $17.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.07.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) Key Stats

There are currently 10,756K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 185.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 206,440 K according to its annual income of 24,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,180 K and its income totaled 770 K.