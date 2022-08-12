C3.ai Inc. (AI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 72,320 K

On August 11, 2022, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) opened at $23.22, lower -1.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.5842 and dropped to $22.1208 before settling in for the closing price of $22.67. Price fluctuations for AI have ranged from $13.37 to $55.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -241.60% at the time writing. With a float of $89.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 38,563. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,120 shares at a rate of $18.19, taking the stock ownership to the 363,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 1,174 for $18.34, making the entire transaction worth $21,531. This insider now owns 366,046 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.6 million was inferior to 3.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 79.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.14. The third major resistance level sits at $24.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.31.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are currently 107,150K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,760 K according to its annual income of -192,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 72,320 K and its income totaled -58,420 K.