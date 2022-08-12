Search
admin
admin

C3.ai Inc. (AI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 72,320 K

Top Picks

On August 11, 2022, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) opened at $23.22, lower -1.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.5842 and dropped to $22.1208 before settling in for the closing price of $22.67. Price fluctuations for AI have ranged from $13.37 to $55.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -241.60% at the time writing. With a float of $89.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 704 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 38,563. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,120 shares at a rate of $18.19, taking the stock ownership to the 363,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 1,174 for $18.34, making the entire transaction worth $21,531. This insider now owns 366,046 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

The latest stats from [C3.ai Inc., AI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.6 million was inferior to 3.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 79.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.14. The third major resistance level sits at $24.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.31.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are currently 107,150K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,760 K according to its annual income of -192,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 72,320 K and its income totaled -58,420 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

Now that Nu Holdings Ltd.’s volume has hit 28.64 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

-
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.50, plunging -7.69% from the previous trading...
Read more

A look at Linde plc’s (LIN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
August 11, 2022, Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) trading session started at the price of $309.24, that was -1.14% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) volume hitting the figure of 1.45 million.

Shaun Noe -
On August 11, 2022, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) opened at $10.45, higher 0.77% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW