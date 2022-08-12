Can Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) drop of -5.81% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $1.54, down -1.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.56 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Over the past 52 weeks, CGEN has traded in a range of $1.38-$7.48.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 53.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.90%. With a float of $81.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.98, operating margin of -584.57, and the pretax margin is -570.05.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -570.05 while generating a return on equity of -30.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

The latest stats from [Compugen Ltd., CGEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.83 million was superior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8098, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1733. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3000. The third support level lies at $1.2100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 134.00 million has total of 68,420K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,000 K in contrast with the sum of -34,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -9,140 K.