CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) average volume reaches $1.70M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) stock priced at $1.55, down -7.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. CEAD’s price has ranged from $0.95 to $13.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.60%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of -14.51, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of CEA Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -9.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CEA Industries Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24

Technical Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

Looking closely at CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, CEA Industries Inc.’s (CEAD) raw stochastic average was set at 20.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3329, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5620. However, in the short run, CEA Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5567. Second resistance stands at $1.7333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8967.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.14 million, the company has a total of 7,784K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,639 K while annual income is -1,338 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,744 K while its latest quarter income was -1,423 K.

