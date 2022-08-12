Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,024 M

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $69.25, down -1.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.48 and dropped to $66.60 before settling in for the closing price of $68.31. Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has traded in a range of $43.23-$130.37.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.80%. With a float of $151.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7462 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.09, operating margin of -2.74, and the pretax margin is -8.82.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 228,689. In this transaction EVP, Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 4,315 shares at a rate of $53.00, taking the stock ownership to the 59,441 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary sold 487 for $53.00, making the entire transaction worth $25,811. This insider now owns 38,048 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -7.36 while generating a return on equity of -3.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 195.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.74.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 83.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.79 in the near term. At $70.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.03.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.20 billion has total of 153,057K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,024 M in contrast with the sum of -75,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 301,200 K and last quarter income was -19,800 K.