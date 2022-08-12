CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

August 11, 2022, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) trading session started at the price of $30.90, that was 2.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.09 and dropped to $29.985 before settling in for the closing price of $30.99. A 52-week range for CVI has been $10.35 – $40.23.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 8.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 109.80%. With a float of $29.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.49, operating margin of +1.85, and the pretax margin is +0.91.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) raw stochastic average was set at 45.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.54 in the near term. At $33.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.33.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Key Stats

There are 100,530K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.17 billion. As of now, sales total 7,242 M while income totals 25,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,144 M while its last quarter net income were 165,000 K.