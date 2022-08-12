CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) plunged -3.77 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Search
A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) stock priced at $1.60, down -3.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.63 and dropped to $1.515 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. CTMX’s price has ranged from $1.19 to $7.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 35.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -82.90%. With a float of $64.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 174 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.61, operating margin of -120.42, and the pretax margin is -120.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 10,612. In this transaction EVP, Chief Development Officer of this company sold 7,463 shares at a rate of $1.42, taking the stock ownership to the 62,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 4,206 for $1.42, making the entire transaction worth $5,982. This insider now owns 30,725 shares in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.37 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -120.17 while generating a return on equity of -120.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6222, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4464. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6017 in the near term. At $1.6733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4433. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3717.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 98.26 million, the company has a total of 65,950K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 69,570 K while annual income is -83,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,170 K while its latest quarter income was -24,180 K.

