Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) 20 Days SMA touches 6.42%: The odds favor the bear

August 11, 2022, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) trading session started at the price of $130.85, that was 0.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.22 and dropped to $130.085 before settling in for the closing price of $129.88. A 52-week range for DRI has been $110.96 – $164.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 54.20%. With a float of $123.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 178956 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.87, operating margin of +12.06, and the pretax margin is +11.36.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 5,168,253. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 41,442 shares at a rate of $124.71, taking the stock ownership to the 222,480 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director sold 567 for $117.03, making the entire transaction worth $66,355. This insider now owns 10 shares in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.21) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.81% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Looking closely at Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.33.

During the past 100 days, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) raw stochastic average was set at 65.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.55. However, in the short run, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $131.60. Second resistance stands at $132.98. The third major resistance level sits at $133.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $128.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $127.34.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Key Stats

There are 123,946K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.43 billion. As of now, sales total 9,630 M while income totals 952,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,603 M while its last quarter net income were 281,700 K.