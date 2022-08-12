Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.74 million

On August 11, 2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) opened at $7.13, higher 0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.242 and dropped to $6.798 before settling in for the closing price of $6.99. Price fluctuations for DO have ranged from $5.17 to $12.04 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -14.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -135.10% at the time writing. With a float of $99.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.96, operating margin of -21.40, and the pretax margin is -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -155.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.11

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Looking closely at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

However, in the short run, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.26. Second resistance stands at $7.47. The third major resistance level sits at $7.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.37.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

There are currently 100,075K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 672.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 725,450 K according to its annual income of -2,139 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 186,240 K and its income totaled -34,350 K.