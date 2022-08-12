Search
Shaun Noe

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.74 million

Company News

On August 11, 2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) opened at $7.13, higher 0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.242 and dropped to $6.798 before settling in for the closing price of $6.99. Price fluctuations for DO have ranged from $5.17 to $12.04 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -14.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -135.10% at the time writing. With a float of $99.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.96, operating margin of -21.40, and the pretax margin is -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -155.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.11

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Looking closely at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

However, in the short run, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.26. Second resistance stands at $7.47. The third major resistance level sits at $7.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.37.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

There are currently 100,075K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 672.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 725,450 K according to its annual income of -2,139 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 186,240 K and its income totaled -34,350 K.

Shaun Noe

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.69, plunging -7.12% from the previous trading...
Read more

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
August 11, 2022, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) trading session started at the price of $30.90, that was 2.32% jump from the session before....
Read more

-1.38% percent quarterly performance for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
On August 11, 2022, W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) opened at $64.49, higher 1.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

