Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) volume exceeds 28.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $1.16, up 78.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.44 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, DMS has traded in a range of $1.05-$9.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 122.90%. With a float of $14.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 580 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.74, operating margin of +2.68, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Media Solutions Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 1,853. In this transaction Fmr. Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,597 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 99,577 shares.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s (DMS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)

Looking closely at Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS), its last 5-days average volume was 5.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s (DMS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 253.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 168.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3600. However, in the short run, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.3100. Second resistance stands at $4.5200. The third major resistance level sits at $5.5900.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 130.17 million has total of 62,103K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 427,940 K in contrast with the sum of 2,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 109,110 K and last quarter income was -3,130 K.