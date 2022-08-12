Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) 20 Days SMA touches 54.56%: The odds favor the bear

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $3.75, up 17.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.85 and dropped to $2.81 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. Over the past 52 weeks, DRCT has traded in a range of $1.16-$5.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -65.90%. With a float of $2.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 57 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.86, operating margin of +11.33, and the pretax margin is -3.95.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -151.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s (DRCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT)

Looking closely at Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s (DRCT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.63. Second resistance stands at $4.26. The third major resistance level sits at $4.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.55.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.87 million has total of 2,800K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 38,137 K in contrast with the sum of -1,507 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,370 K and last quarter income was -672 K.