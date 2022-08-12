DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) plunged 0.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Search
On August 11, 2022, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) opened at $1.18, lower 0.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Price fluctuations for DOYU have ranged from $1.11 to $4.56 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 63.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -221.60% at the time writing. With a float of $317.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.65 million.

In an organization with 2155 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.89, operating margin of -7.95, and the pretax margin is -6.60.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.35 while generating a return on equity of -8.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 5.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2192, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0144. However, in the short run, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2500. Second resistance stands at $1.3100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0500.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

There are currently 317,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 377.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,438 M according to its annual income of -91,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 283,260 K and its income totaled -13,700 K.

