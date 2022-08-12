Energous Corporation (WATT) 20 Days SMA touches 17.54%: The odds favor the bear

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $1.46, up 1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Over the past 52 weeks, WATT has traded in a range of $0.82-$2.65.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -12.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.50%. With a float of $75.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 48 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Energous Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 8.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 13,963. In this transaction Acting CFO (Interim) of this company sold 14,760 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 222,017 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Acting CFO (Interim) sold 890 for $0.89, making the entire transaction worth $795. This insider now owns 127,637 shares in total.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energous Corporation’s (WATT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 128.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.51 million, its volume of 0.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Energous Corporation’s (WATT) raw stochastic average was set at 74.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0736, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2131. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4900 in the near term. At $1.6200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0900.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 102.41 million has total of 77,066K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 760 K in contrast with the sum of -41,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 220 K and last quarter income was -7,150 K.