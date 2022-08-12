Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) volume exceeds 1.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 11, 2022, Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) opened at $98.59, higher 0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.255 and dropped to $98.165 before settling in for the closing price of $98.32. Price fluctuations for GRMN have ranged from $92.31 to $178.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.40% at the time writing. With a float of $154.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.07 million.

The firm has a total of 18700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.01, operating margin of +24.46, and the pretax margin is +24.22.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Garmin Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 54.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,573,673. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,089 shares at a rate of $97.81, taking the stock ownership to the 145,500 shares.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.72 while generating a return on equity of 18.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Garmin Ltd., GRMN], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.97.

During the past 100 days, Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $99.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.12. The third major resistance level sits at $101.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $95.72.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Key Stats

There are currently 192,855K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,983 M according to its annual income of 1,082 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,241 M and its income totaled 257,870 K.