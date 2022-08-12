Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) stock priced at $264.88, up 2.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $270.94 and dropped to $262.845 before settling in for the closing price of $259.64. GNRC’s price has ranged from $197.94 to $524.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.50%. With a float of $62.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8955 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.04, operating margin of +19.69, and the pretax margin is +18.50.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,324,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $264.96, taking the stock ownership to the 610,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $213.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,069,050. This insider now owns 615,975 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.47% during the next five years compared to 40.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Generac Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.30, a number that is poised to hit 3.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.26.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $240.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $299.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $270.58 in the near term. At $274.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $278.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $262.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $258.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $254.39.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.69 billion, the company has a total of 63,830K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,737 M while annual income is 533,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,291 M while its latest quarter income was 156,360 K.