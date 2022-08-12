GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) volume exceeds 15.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) stock priced at $7.56, up 2.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.50 and dropped to $7.185 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. GDRX’s price has ranged from $5.61 to $48.05 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 49.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 94.20%. With a float of $76.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 756 workers is very important to gauge.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 85,927. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $33.05, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President, Consumer sold 35,829 for $32.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,796. This insider now owns 2,884,529 shares in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.14% during the next five years compared to -36.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

The latest stats from [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.6 million was superior to 2.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.08. The third major resistance level sits at $9.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.71.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.82 billion, the company has a total of 396,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 745,420 K while annual income is -25,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 203,330 K while its latest quarter income was 12,290 K.