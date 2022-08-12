HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is expecting 3.43% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) stock priced at $3.25, up 3.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $3.25 before settling in for the closing price of $3.21. HUYA’s price has ranged from $3.04 to $11.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 70.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.00%. With a float of $87.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.26 million.

The firm has a total of 2067 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.74% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HUYA Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HUYA Inc., HUYA], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.61. The third major resistance level sits at $3.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.96.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 823.06 million, the company has a total of 238,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,781 M while annual income is 91,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 388,770 K while its latest quarter income was -520 K.