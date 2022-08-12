Investors finally get a glimpse of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) volume hitting the figure of 1.8 million.

On August 11, 2022, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) opened at $3.00, higher 0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.23 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. Price fluctuations for ADN have ranged from $1.13 to $10.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -561.80% at the time writing. With a float of $25.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.15, operating margin of -635.74, and the pretax margin is -303.39.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.00%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -290.34 while generating a return on equity of -39.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -561.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

The latest stats from [Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., ADN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was inferior to 4.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 55.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 255.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.34. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. The third support level lies at $2.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

There are currently 51,612K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 148.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,070 K according to its annual income of -20,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,260 K and its income totaled -4,100 K.