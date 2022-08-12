Investors finally get a glimpse of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) volume hitting the figure of 9.53 million.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.38, plunging -4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.76 and dropped to $35.18 before settling in for the closing price of $37.02. Within the past 52 weeks, RUN’s price has moved between $16.80 and $60.60.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 27.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.80%. With a float of $195.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11383 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of -40.08, and the pretax margin is -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 2,597,066. In this transaction Co-Executive Chair of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $34.63, taking the stock ownership to the 1,459,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Co-Executive Chair sold 100,000 for $37.01, making the entire transaction worth $3,700,920. This insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.82% during the next five years compared to -20.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) saw its 5-day average volume 12.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.64.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 89.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.14 in the near term. At $38.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.58. The third support level lies at $31.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.15 billion based on 212,104K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,610 M and income totals -79,420 K. The company made 584,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.