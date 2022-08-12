Investors must take note of Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) performance last week, which was 30.00%.

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) stock priced at $9.59, up 3.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.21 and dropped to $9.48 before settling in for the closing price of $9.55. CENX’s price has ranged from $6.58 to $30.36 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.50%. With a float of $51.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

In an organization with 2512 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 422,548. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 15,287 shares at a rate of $27.64, taking the stock ownership to the 45,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s insider sold 3,480 for $29.19, making the entire transaction worth $101,581. This insider now owns 32,380 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Century Aluminum Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.48 million. That was better than the volume of 2.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.80. However, in the short run, Century Aluminum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.23. Second resistance stands at $10.59. The third major resistance level sits at $10.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.13. The third support level lies at $8.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 871.61 million, the company has a total of 91,232K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,213 M while annual income is -167,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 753,600 K while its latest quarter income was 17,700 K.