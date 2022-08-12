Search
Investors must take note of Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) performance last week, which was 8.40%.

Company News

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.89, soaring 1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.05 and dropped to $3.80 before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Within the past 52 weeks, HUSA’s price has moved between $1.07 and $16.61.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 51.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.20%. With a float of $9.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 699,304. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 564,000 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 250,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 406,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $566,573. This insider now owns 814,000 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 23.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 147.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.01 in the near term. At $4.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.66. The third support level lies at $3.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.73 million based on 9,928K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,330 K and income totals -1,020 K. The company made 420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -170 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Shaun Noe
134699

