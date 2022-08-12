Investors must take note of Inspirato Incorporated’s (ISPO) performance last week, which was -17.51%.

On August 11, 2022, Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) opened at $4.00, higher 4.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.30 and dropped to $3.82 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. Price fluctuations for ISPO have ranged from $3.78 to $108.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -61.10% at the time writing.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 707 workers is very important to gauge.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inspirato Incorporated is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 62,263. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,879 shares at a rate of $3.92, taking the stock ownership to the 1,234,121 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,529 for $10.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,018,359. This insider now owns 399,471 shares in total.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by $0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO)

The latest stats from [Inspirato Incorporated, ISPO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was inferior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Inspirato Incorporated’s (ISPO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.55. The third major resistance level sits at $4.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. The third support level lies at $3.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Key Stats

There are currently 21,563K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 494.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 165,590 K according to its annual income of -4,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 82,070 K and its income totaled -12,040 K.