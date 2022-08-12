Search
Investors must take note of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s (KTTA) performance last week, which was 1.63%.

Company News

August 11, 2022, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) trading session started at the price of $1.37, that was 6.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. A 52-week range for KTTA has been $0.81 – $8.50.

With a float of $14.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -14.69, operating margin of +90.84, and the pretax margin is -14430.49.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14430.49 while generating a return on equity of -8.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 117.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1147.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s (KTTA) raw stochastic average was set at 66.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0746, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4834. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4167 in the near term. At $1.5833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0233. The third support level lies at $0.8567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Key Stats

There are 26,549K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.96 million. As of now, sales total 20 K while income totals -2,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -1,570 K.

