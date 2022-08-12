Investors must take note of Sovos Brands Inc.’s (SOVO) performance last week, which was -12.71%.

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) stock priced at $14.20, down -6.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.50 and dropped to $13.60 before settling in for the closing price of $14.70. SOVO’s price has ranged from $9.52 to $17.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -78.60%. With a float of $90.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 608 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.73, operating margin of +8.49, and the pretax margin is +0.78.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Sovos Brands Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 314,540. In this transaction CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER of this company sold 19,300 shares at a rate of $16.30, taking the stock ownership to the 251,683 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER sold 700 for $16.00, making the entire transaction worth $11,200. This insider now owns 270,983 shares in total.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.27 while generating a return on equity of 0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sovos Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO)

Looking closely at Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Sovos Brands Inc.’s (SOVO) raw stochastic average was set at 31.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.34. However, in the short run, Sovos Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.34. Second resistance stands at $14.87. The third major resistance level sits at $15.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.54.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.39 billion, the company has a total of 100,912K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 719,190 K while annual income is 1,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 197,430 K while its latest quarter income was -30,290 K.