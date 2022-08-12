Investors must take note of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s (HIG) performance last week, which was 7.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $67.22, up 1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.97 and dropped to $67.22 before settling in for the closing price of $66.82. Over the past 52 weeks, HIG has traded in a range of $61.59-$78.17.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 6.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.60%. With a float of $321.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.40 million.

In an organization with 18100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 166,372. In this transaction SVP and Controller of this company sold 2,558 shares at a rate of $65.04, taking the stock ownership to the 18,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 47,214 for $73.18, making the entire transaction worth $3,455,262. This insider now owns 50,503 shares in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.52) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +10.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.59% during the next five years compared to 33.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s (HIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s (HIG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.35. However, in the short run, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.01. Second resistance stands at $68.37. The third major resistance level sits at $68.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.87. The third support level lies at $66.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.51 billion has total of 323,142K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,390 M in contrast with the sum of 2,365 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,373 M and last quarter income was 442,000 K.