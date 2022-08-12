Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of UpHealth Inc.’s (UPH) performance last week, which was 36.38%.

Company News

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $0.6891, up 28.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.91 and dropped to $0.6801 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Over the past 52 weeks, UPH has traded in a range of $0.45-$5.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.20%. With a float of $58.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.67, operating margin of -36.23, and the pretax margin is -276.89.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of UpHealth Inc. is 16.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 59,067. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 17,382 shares at a rate of $3.40, taking the stock ownership to the 7,647,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 12,618 for $3.42, making the entire transaction worth $43,101. This insider now owns 7,629,702 shares in total.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -275.47 while generating a return on equity of -140.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UpHealth Inc.’s (UPH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UpHealth Inc. (UPH)

The latest stats from [UpHealth Inc., UPH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was superior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, UpHealth Inc.’s (UPH) raw stochastic average was set at 23.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6036, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5885. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0566. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2032. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5968. The third support level lies at $0.5135 if the price breaches the second support level.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 125.94 million has total of 143,840K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 123,800 K in contrast with the sum of -340,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,970 K and last quarter income was -17,450 K.

