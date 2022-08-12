Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -18.41% for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is certainly impressive

Company News

August 11, 2022, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) trading session started at the price of $0.3957, that was 6.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.3339 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. A 52-week range for VINO has been $0.28 – $4.93.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 26.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.50%. With a float of $9.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.44 million.

In an organization with 80 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.39, operating margin of -49.07, and the pretax margin is -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 23.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.47 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5468, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7723. However, in the short run, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4820. Second resistance stands at $0.5741. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6481. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3159, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2419. The third support level lies at $0.1498 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

There are 17,253K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.25 million. As of now, sales total 4,920 K while income totals -2,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 430 K while its last quarter net income were -2,200 K.

Trading Directions

