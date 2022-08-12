Last month’s performance of 3.43% for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is certainly impressive

August 11, 2022, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) trading session started at the price of $49.00, that was -0.23% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.44 and dropped to $48.22 before settling in for the closing price of $48.38. A 52-week range for YUMC has been $33.55 – $63.45.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.00%. With a float of $418.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $426.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 147000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.83, operating margin of +8.55, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 81,385. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,480 shares at a rate of $54.99, taking the stock ownership to the 4,468 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.05 while generating a return on equity of 14.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.33% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.07 in the near term. At $49.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.42. The third support level lies at $46.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

There are 423,694K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.70 billion. As of now, sales total 9,853 M while income totals 990,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,128 M while its last quarter net income were 83,000 K.