Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,500 K

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $1.18, up 11.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Over the past 52 weeks, LPTX has traded in a range of $0.92-$4.17.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.40%. With a float of $70.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.32 million.

In an organization with 36 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 10.38%, while institutional ownership is 56.70%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2705.80 while generating a return on equity of -52.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 104.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 36.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1282, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8431. However, in the short run, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4000. Second resistance stands at $1.5000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9600.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 114.76 million has total of 88,318K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,500 K in contrast with the sum of -40,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -10,380 K.