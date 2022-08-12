Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) to new highs

On August 11, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) opened at $0.36, lower 0.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.36 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Price fluctuations for CEI have ranged from $0.33 to $4.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -40.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.10% at the time writing.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 10.52%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 291.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 18.59 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 42.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4342, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7619. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3630. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3700. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3755. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3505, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3450. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3380.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are currently 440,270K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 145.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -68,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140 K and its income totaled -68,160 K.