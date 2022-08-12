Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) to new highs

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $0.129, up 6.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.142 and dropped to $0.1251 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, CSCW has traded in a range of $0.11-$1.25.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -33.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.10%. With a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 16.87%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.96 million, its volume of 5.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 15.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1295, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3090. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1410 in the near term. At $0.1499, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1579. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1241, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1161. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1072.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.08 million has total of 114,412K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,780 K in contrast with the sum of -8,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,183 K and last quarter income was -2,144 K.