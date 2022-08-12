Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) to new highs

August 11, 2022, Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) trading session started at the price of $182.30, that was -1.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $182.30 and dropped to $178.20 before settling in for the closing price of $181.80. A 52-week range for CCI has been $153.70 – $209.87.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.50%. With a float of $430.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $433.00 million.

The firm has a total of 5000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.98, operating margin of +31.91, and the pretax margin is +18.60.

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Crown Castle International Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Crown Castle International Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 121,344. In this transaction Director of this company bought 699 shares at a rate of $173.60, taking the stock ownership to the 10,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 1,000 for $185.44, making the entire transaction worth $185,435. This insider now owns 10,082 shares in total.

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.96) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.31 while generating a return on equity of 11.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Crown Castle International Corp., CCI], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.58.

During the past 100 days, Crown Castle International Corp.’s (CCI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $173.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $181.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $181.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $183.89. The third major resistance level sits at $185.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $177.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $175.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $173.19.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) Key Stats

There are 433,039K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 77.43 billion. As of now, sales total 6,340 M while income totals 1,096 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,734 M while its last quarter net income were 421,000 K.