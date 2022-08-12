Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) to new highs

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) stock priced at $5.39, down -5.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.42 and dropped to $4.76 before settling in for the closing price of $5.30. NRGV’s price has ranged from $3.97 to $22.10 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $76.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.81 million.

The firm has a total of 73 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 7.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.80%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 61.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.73. The third major resistance level sits at $6.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.05.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 645.97 million, the company has a total of 133,758K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -3,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,880 K while its latest quarter income was -20,080 K.