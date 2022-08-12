Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) to new highs

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $0.2495, down -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.261 and dropped to $0.2466 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, GLG has traded in a range of $0.15-$1.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 49.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.30%. With a float of $182.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 69 employees.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of TD Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TD Holdings Inc.’s (GLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

Looking closely at TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, TD Holdings Inc.’s (GLG) raw stochastic average was set at 43.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2471, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3184. However, in the short run, TD Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2597. Second resistance stands at $0.2676. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2741. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2453, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2388. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2309.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 69.37 million has total of 213,002K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 209,380 K in contrast with the sum of -940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 52,550 K and last quarter income was 1,590 K.