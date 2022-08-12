Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) to new highs

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) on August 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.14, soaring 38.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.19 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Within the past 52 weeks, TMBR’s price has moved between $0.09 and $1.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 54.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.60%. With a float of $63.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Looking closely at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR), its last 5-days average volume was 70.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 288.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2585, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3435. However, in the short run, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1846. Second resistance stands at $0.2192. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2514. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1178, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0856. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0510.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.88 million based on 63,754K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 890 K and income totals -10,640 K. The company made 80 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.