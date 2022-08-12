Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) to new highs

August 11, 2022, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) trading session started at the price of $0.5674, that was -2.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5674 and dropped to $0.5138 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. A 52-week range for VERB has been $0.29 – $2.34.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.50%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 107 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.11 million, its volume of 0.9 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 26.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5578, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0143. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5570 in the near term. At $0.5890, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6106. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5034, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4818. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4498.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

There are 101,441K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 55.92 million. As of now, sales total 10,520 K while income totals -34,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,690 K while its last quarter net income were -6,990 K.