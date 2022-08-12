Missfresh Limited (MF) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 15.52 million

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) stock priced at $0.1651, up 24.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.1622 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. MF’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.70%. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Missfresh Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.46 and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Looking closely at Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF), its last 5-days average volume was 19.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 343.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 213.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2639, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0882. However, in the short run, Missfresh Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2177. Second resistance stands at $0.2377. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2655. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1699, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1421. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1221.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.14 million, the company has a total of 206,657K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 935,690 K while annual income is -251,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,122 M while its latest quarter income was -973,668 K.