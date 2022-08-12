Search
Steve Mayer
MoneyLion Inc. (ML) plunged -9.33 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) kicked off on August 11, 2022, at the price of $2.50, down -9.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.73 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Over the past 52 weeks, ML has traded in a range of $1.17-$11.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -127.70%.

In an organization with 556 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.46, operating margin of -25.53, and the pretax margin is -96.32.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 49,008. In this transaction CEO, President and Director of this company bought 32,942 shares at a rate of $1.49, taking the stock ownership to the 18,772,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.06, making the entire transaction worth $206,000. This insider now owns 297,846 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -103.82 while generating a return on equity of -70.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -127.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.49 million. That was better than the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 46.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.68. However, in the short run, MoneyLion Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.53. Second resistance stands at $3.01. The third major resistance level sits at $3.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.99.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 495.64 million has total of 273,439K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 171,110 K in contrast with the sum of -177,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 69,710 K and last quarter income was -6,000 K.

