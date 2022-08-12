NCR Corporation (NCR) average volume reaches $2.27M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 11, 2022, with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) stock priced at $34.68, down -0.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.15 and dropped to $34.35 before settling in for the closing price of $34.45. NCR’s price has ranged from $27.05 to $45.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 296.90%. With a float of $131.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.60 million.

The firm has a total of 38000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.17, operating margin of +8.64, and the pretax margin is +3.97.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of NCR Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 916,464. In this transaction EVP, Product and Service Ops of this company sold 21,712 shares at a rate of $42.21, taking the stock ownership to the 56,864 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Executive VP, Global Sales sold 11,988 for $41.58, making the entire transaction worth $498,461. This insider now owns 72,587 shares in total.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.36 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -17.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NCR Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NCR Corporation (NCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NCR Corporation, NCR], we can find that recorded value of 1.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, NCR Corporation’s (NCR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.43. The third major resistance level sits at $35.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.30.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.68 billion, the company has a total of 136,900K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,156 M while annual income is 97,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,997 M while its latest quarter income was 41,000 K.