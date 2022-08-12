Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.92% last month.

On August 11, 2022, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) opened at $1.00, higher 3.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9723 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Price fluctuations for NLTX have ranged from $0.80 to $8.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -71.70% at the time writing. With a float of $33.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.14 million.

In an organization with 89 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is 21.48%, while institutional ownership is 60.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 6,749. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,538 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 6,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 50,000 for $6.45, making the entire transaction worth $322,450. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.10% during the next five years compared to 10.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was better than the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s (NLTX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0458, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7965. However, in the short run, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0559. Second resistance stands at $1.0918. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1336. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9782, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9364. The third support level lies at $0.9005 if the price breaches the second support level.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) Key Stats

There are currently 42,504K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -60,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -15,351 K.